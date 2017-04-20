UofL issues statement on NCAA meeting

UofL Spokesman Kenny Klein issued a statement following the University's meeting with the NCAA on Thursday. The statement read as follows:

A group of officials from the University of Louisville met with the NCAA Committee on Infractions on Thursday concerning inappropriate behavior that took place in Billy Minardi Hall several years ago. The following is a statement from UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel following the hearing:

"We anticipated and received a full and fair review of the facts in the case today by the Committee on Infractions. We had the opportunity to present the information as we wished. It is anticipated that the Committee on Infractions will inform the institution on the specific findings and penalties in approximately six to eight weeks. We look forward to the final resolution of this matter."

For full coverage of the UofL scandal, head to our UofL Scandal page here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.