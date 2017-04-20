Indiana hires Marshall as director of athletic performance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana coach Archie Miller has hired Clif Marshall as the Hoosiers' new director of athletic performance.

Marshall comes to Bloomington after spending the past 10 years serving as performance director at Ignition Athletics Performance Group in Cincinnati. There, Marshall helped design strength and speed training programs for thousands of athletes including pro athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLS and Major League Baseball.

In a statement issued by Indiana's athletic department, Miller called Marshall a "difference maker" and a "great asset."

The 36-year-old Marshall has worked with NFL players for 15 years. His client list includes A.J. Green, Luke Kuechly and Geno Atkins. Before going into private work, Marshall was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.

