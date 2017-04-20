UofL execs in the clear after allegations of misusing funds

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Three former UofL executives under federal investigation for misusing federal funds are off the hook.

The U.S. Attorney's Office told WAVE 3 News it has dropped its investigation into Dr. David Dunn, Dr. Russell Bessette and Priscilla Hancock.

Federal officials had investigated whether they had spent any federal money on their private company, Health DataStream.

Attorneys for the three said they agreed with the prosecutor's decision.

