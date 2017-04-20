LOCASH to play at Friday After 5 this year

Friday After 5 revealed its lineup today and this year, the weekend party will be hosting one of the biggest names in it's history, LOCASH.

Champion Ford used it's special ties to bring the band to the riverfront this summer on July 21st. They actually create a specialized LOCASH F150 truck exclusively for the band, but also available to purchase, which made this show possible.

"There's all kinds of great musical events in Owensboro, so it's great to bring a band like this and kick off a great summer," Wade Brubaker with Champion Ford, says.

This year's new Executive Director, Teresa Thomas, says a lot of new things are in story for the Friday night riverfront party. She says popular bands will be back like the Louisville Crashers and Naked Karate Ladies (who aren't naked, don't do karate, and aren't ladies!). She says visitors will also have many new food trucks to choose from. She said she's excited about her position and ready for the party to start.

We are so excited about Friday After 5 this year, because we hit our hurdle. We did our 20th anniversary. This year, here we are in our 21st, and we will continue to roll on. We are so excited to be a part of the community and give to the community," Thomas says.

Friday After 5 kicks off in Owensboro on May 19.

