LMPD: At least three people shot in Smoketown shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting where at least three people were shot in the 700 block of East Jacob Street.

The call came in shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday, an LMPD spokesperson confirmed.

According to LMPD, there were at least three people shot in this incident. One victim, a black male, showed up at the hospital and the other two, both females, were transported to the hospital. All injuries are believed to be non-live threatening.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

There is a possible fourth victim from this shooting that may have been grazed by a bullet, but police have not been able to confirm that yet.

No arrests have been made in this case.

LMPD's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.