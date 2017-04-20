UPDATE: 4 people shot in Smoketown neighborhood

The incident happened in the 700 block of East Jacob Street. (Source: Kasey Cunningham/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Four people were suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting in Smoketown Thursday night.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 700 block of East Jacob Street.

Police said a man showed up at a hospital via a private vehicle. He had suffered a graze wound. The other three victims, all of them women, were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

All four victims told police they had been sitting on the front porch of a home when gunshots were fired from an unknown direction.

No arrests have been made in this case.

The Louisville Metro Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information should call the department's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

