LEADING OFF: Hamels looks for 1st decision; Cubs in Cincy

A look at what's happening all around the majors Friday:
___
HAMELS LOOKS FOR A DECISION
Cole Hamels makes his fourth start this season for Texas, and the Rangers left-hander still is looking for his first decision when the team hosts Kansas City. The 33-year-old Hamels has a 3.50 ERA and exited each of his three starts in position for a win, but the Rangers lost all of those games. Only once in his big league career has Hamels made four consecutive starts without a decision - midway through the 2010 season with Philadelphia. He was 2-0 in his first three starts last year, his first full season in Texas and then won his fourth start. That was after going 0-2 his first three games in three consecutive seasons for the Phillies (2013-15).
___
WRIGLEY SOUTH
The Cubs return to Great American Ball Park, where they romped during their World Series championship season. The Cubs have won 18 of their last 22 games against the Reds overall. They piled up 42 homers off Cincinnati pitching last season, the most ever by a Reds opponent, and they've homered in each of their last 12 games at Great American. As Reds manager Bryan Price puts it, "You can't have somebody run roughshod over you."
___
REMEMBER ME?
Daniel Murphy wrecked the Mets last year, getting a hit in all 19 games he played against his former team. He wound up batting .413 (31 for 75) with seven home runs and 21 RBIs for the Nationals, who signed Murphy after he was MVP of the 2015 NL Championship Series for New York. Murphy gets his first look at the Mets this year when Washington visits Citi Field.
___
STILL IN SEARCH OF NO. 1
Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1, 5.40 ERA) - a 16-game winner last year - tries again for his first win of the season for Seattle when the Mariners play the second game of a four-game weekend series at Oakland. It will be Iwakuma's fourth start of 2017.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.More >>
While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>
Turning back to the economic populism that helped drive his election campaign, President Donald Trump signed an order Tuesday he said should help American workers whose jobs are threatened by skilled immigrantsMore >>