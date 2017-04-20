Family of children impacted by Campbell Co. murder case launching GoFundMe

The family of a local man who is facing murder charges is hoping to raise money for the children impacted by the case.

John "Will" Allender is accused of shooting and killing his wife, Cheryl Allender.

Now, relatives are working to help support the couple's children who are currently with trusted relatives who have been appointed guardians.

"They're being taken care of, and they're doing the best they can be given the current situation," Chris Allender, the children's uncle, said.

The Allender family said that all of their attention is on the children.

"We're all coming together to make sure the kids get exactly what they need, and that's love, compassion and shelter," Jared Allender, the children's uncle, said.

They are hoping a GoFundMe page will help the kids and their new guardians.

"Clothes, food, things of that nature, just immediate needs," Chris Allender said.

"The kids are not going to live a life most kids are by any means, so this can offset many expenses," Kyle Art, a relative who created the GoFundMe, said.

The family said that the support they have received so far is already giving them the strength to start to heal their heartache.

They said that 100-percent of the money they get through the GoFundMe page will go to the children and their needs.

John Allender is currently in the county jail on $1 million bond.

Should he make bond, he is not allowed to have any contact with his children because officials said they could be potential witnesses.

