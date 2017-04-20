Court evidence reveals murder of Louisville man possibly planned

Court evidence reveals the murder of a Louisville man, killed on his smoke break could have been the result of a planned attack. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Court evidence reveals the murder of a Louisville man killed on his smoke break could have been the result of a planned attack.

In February, Nick Morris was stabbed outside Ciao Ristorante on Payne Street back in February. Medical records show he was stabbed seven times.

Timothy Singer is charged with the murder. Court evidence and police interviews indicate he may not have been the mastermind behind the murder. Several witnesses told investigators Singer was just carrying out the orders of someone else. The evidence in this case includes a map of a home detailing "his room.”

Investigators said it will be difficult to prove Singer was a hit man. Morris was a father of three. Singer remains in Metro Corrections on charges of murder and tampering with evidence. He's due back in court in July.

