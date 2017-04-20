Vex World Robotics Competition held for tenth year, Gov. Bevin attends

It was the event's tenth year. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Freedom Hall is known for having great teams competing inside.

This time it's not two teams facing off, but 1400 student-led robotics teams.

They were all taking part in the Vex World Robotics Championships.

Governor Matt Bevin was at the event. He urged them to come work in Kentucky in the future.

