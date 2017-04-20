Justin Thomas Comes Home

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) Louisville's own P-G-A star, Justin Thomas is in town this weekend, and it's for a good cause. The First Tee of Louisville, which makes the sport of golf affordable to area youths. Wave 3 sports director, Kent Taylor emceed tonight's event at Big Spring Country Club. After three tour wins this season, Thomas says he's ready to win a major.
