Dare to Care brings fresh food to Russell neighborhood

Mayor Greg Fischer visited the new facility Thursday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dare to Care is extending its network to bring healthy food to the Russell neighborhood.

Dare to Care is partnering with the Plymouth Settlement House Pantry to bring truckloads of fresh produce to the neighborhood.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Vex World Robotics Competition held for tenth year, Gov. Bevin attends

+ Court evidence reveals murder of Louisville man possibly planned

+ Suspect in home invasion shooting identified, but still at large

The Plymouth Settlement House will open Friday and begin assisting members of the community who are lacking proper nourishment and meals.

The announcement was made Thursday morning, and several prominent figures including Mayor Greg Fischer councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith were in attendance.

The Plymouth Settlement House will be located near 17th Street on West Chestnut.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.