Grizzlies pull within 2-1 of Spurs with 105-94 win

(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, left, shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph, left, shoots against San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, left, smiles from the sideline as San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard stands on the court during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Apr... (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, left, smiles from the sideline as San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard stands on the court during the second half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, Apr...
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, right, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs guard Tony Parker, right, shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). Memphis Grizzlies guard Mike Conley (11) drives against San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard (2) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn.
(AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), his brother, during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis,... (AP Photo/Brandon Dill). San Antonio Spurs center Pau Gasol (16) drives against Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol (33), his brother, during the first half of Game 3 in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Thursday, April 20, 2017, in Memphis,...
By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Mike Conley scored 24 points and handed out eight assists as the Memphis Grizzlies snapped a 10-game postseason skid against San Antonio by routing the Spurs 105-94 on Thursday night.

The Grizzlies pulled within 2-1 in this first-round Western Conference series, giving first-year coach David Fizdale his first postseason victory. This also marked the Grizzlies' first win over the Spurs in the playoffs since April 2011, when Memphis beat San Antonio in six games.

Game 4 is Saturday night.

Marc Gasol and Zach Randolph each scored 21 points for Memphis, which outscored San Antonio 31-17 in the third quarter and led by as much as 22 in the second half.

Kawhi Leonard, who scored 32 and 37 in the first two games, was held to 18. LaMarcus Aldridge added 16, and Kyle Anderson had 15 as Spurs coach Gregg Popovich benched his starters for most of the fourth quarter.

