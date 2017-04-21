Latest Indiana sports

CAVALIERS-PACERS

James, Cavs come from 26 down, beat Pacers to take 3-0 lead

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - LeBron James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA postseason record by erasing a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114 Thursday night and take a 3-0 lead.

James passed Kobe Bryant for Number 3 on the NBA's career playoff scoring list and tied another NBA record by winning his 20th consecutive first-round game.

The Cavaliers will try to sweep the series Sunday.

The incredible rally ruined Paul George's big night. He had 36 points, a playoff career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Cleveland trailed by 26 in the first half and was still down 74-49 at halftime. The largest halftime deficit overcome to win a playoff game had been 21 points by Baltimore against Philadelphia in 1948.

COLTS-BOSTIC

Colts add free agent linebacker Jon Bostic to roster

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis Colts have signed inside linebacker Jon Bostic.

Terms of the deal were not released.

Bostic has played four seasons in the NFL, most recently with Detroit in 2016. The 6-foot, 245-pounder has started 18 of 40 games and has 140 tackles.

He had 55 tackles as a rookie with Chicago in 2013 and followed that season with a career-high 84 tackles in 2014. The Bears then traded him to New England in 2015, where he played primarily on special teams before landing with the Lions.

Indy has focused heavily on improving at linebacker this offseason. Of the 13 free agents new general manager Chris Ballard has signed since early March, five are linebackers.

COLTS-BASKETBALL PLAYER

Former VCU basketball player agrees to NFL deal with Colts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The agent for former VCU basketball forward Mo Alie-Cox says his client has agreed to terms with the NFL's Indianapolis Colts.

Joe Flanagan said Thursday the 6-foot-7, 250-pound Alie-Cox will fly to Indianapolis to sign the contract on Friday. Flanagan did not discuss terms of the deal, but Alie-Cox will try to earn a spot on the team as a tight end.

Alie-Cox hasn't played football in nine years, since his freshman year of high school. As a redshirt senior for the Rams, who do not have a football program, Alie-Cox was deemed eligible for the NFL draft and could negotiate with any team as a free agent.

Earlier this month, most NFL teams sent scouts to watch Alie-Cox work out. He prepared less than a month for the workouts, not turning his attention to trying to get football-ready until after VCU was eliminated from the NCAA Tournament.

COWBOYS MOVES

Cowboys sign veteran Robert Blanton for depth at safety

FRISCO, Texas (AP) - The Dallas Cowboys have signed veteran safety Robert Blanton for depth after losing five-year starter Barry Church and J.J. Wilcox in free agency.

Blanton's addition Thursday puts him in a group that includes likely starters Byron Jones and Jeff Heath, although next week's draft could alter that outlook. Blanton is going into his sixth season as a fifth-round choice by Minnesota in 2012.

The 27-year-old Blanton spent his first four seasons with the Vikings before going to Buffalo last year. He has 19 starts in 70 career games, including a career-high 13 starts in 2014 when the former Irish player had his only interception. Blanton also plays special teams.

INDIANA-MARSHALL HIRED

Indiana hires Marshall as director of athletic performance

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana coach Archie Miller has hired Clif Marshall as the Hoosiers' new director of athletic performance.

Marshall comes to Bloomington after spending the past 10 years serving as performance director at Ignition Athletics Performance Group in Cincinnati. There, Marshall helped design strength and speed training programs for thousands of athletes including pro athletes from the NFL, NBA, MLS and Major League Baseball.

In a statement issued by Indiana's athletic department, Miller called Marshall a "difference maker" and a "great asset."

The 36-year-old Marshall has worked with NFL players for 15 years. His client list includes A.J. Green, Luke Kuechly and Geno Atkins. Before going into private work, Marshall was an assistant strength and conditioning coach with the Cincinnati Bengals.

CREIGHTON-HUSS

Ex-NM aide Alan Huss joining staff at alma mater Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Former Creighton basketball player Alan Huss is returning to the Bluejays as an assistant coach.

Coach Greg McDermott on Thursday announced the hiring of Huss, who spent the last three seasons as an assistant at New Mexico. Huss replaces Steve Lutz, who left last week to join the staff at Purdue.

Before Huss was at New Mexico, he was head coach for four seasons at La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana. He was 102-19 at the prep school. He also was a successful head coach at Culver Military Academy in Culver, Indiana.

Huss played at Creighton from 1997-2001 under Dana Altman. He averaged 3.2 points and 1.9 points in 94 career games, including 39 starts.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.