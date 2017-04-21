Jackknifed semi on Cut in the Hill causes multiple crashes, injuries

Several people were hurt and taken to hospitals overnight when a jackknifed semi tractor-trailer on the Cut in the Hill caused multiple chain reaction crashes that closed the highway, Covington police said.

A motorist cut off the semi in the northbound lanes of Interstate 71/75 just after 12;30 a.m., causing the massive vehicle to jackknife, police said.

The driver who cut off the semi kept going, but the disabled semi caused multiple chain reaction crashes that injured four to five people in other cars, police said.

They were taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and other hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

The semi driver was not hurt.

Police had to close the northbound side of the highway for about an hour while they investigated and the crash was cleaned up.

The investigation remains ongoing.

