Newport SkyWheel back with redesign

The developer behind the proposed giant $10 million Ferris wheel on the banks of the Ohio River is giving the project another shot.

St. Louis-based Koch Development redesigned the Newport SkyWheel to settle concerns about the impact of the Ferris wheel on Newport Levee.

The developer expects the Ferris wheel to be a key Tri-State attraction, drawing 500,000 riders each year.

"The major difference from what was previously submitted for consideration to USACE(U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) in 2016 is that the structure will not be on the levee but rather will be inside the levee avoiding the piering into and disturbance of the levee itself," said Matthew Stack, Managing Director, Koch Development.

Renderings of the wheel released to FOX19 Now show the changes that appear to take stress off the flood wall while not interfering with Riverboat Row below where many community events are held.

As proposed, the Newport SkyWheel, would stand 235 feet tall with 30 climate controlled, enclosed gondolas.

LED lights would illuminate the wheel at night and offer riders views of both sides of the river.

Koch Development is submitting the new design application in the coming months.

The plans must be approved by the City of Newport and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

The developer notes the design could change again.

"We are confident that this change will be more favorably viewed by USACE," said Stack.

If approved, construction of the SkyWheel could begin late this year and be completed as early as Summer 2018.

