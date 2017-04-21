Paducah PD confirm missing woman has been found safe

The Paducah Police Department says a 25-year-old woman who had been missing since April 20 has been found safe.

Samantha Warford, 25, of Paducah, had been last seen on Thursday at her home on Hayes Avenue in Paducah.

Police say Warford went on her daily walk, which usually takes her toward the river front, but did not return home.

Warford left her cell phone at home.

Police say that on Friday, Warford returned home and was found in good health.

