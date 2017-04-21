Police search for missing Paducah woman

The Paducah Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 25-year-old woman who was last seen on Thursday, April 20.

Samantha Warford, 25, of Paducah, was last seen on Thursday at her home on Hayes Avenue in Paducah.

She is described as a 4'9" white female, weighing approximately 135 pounds, with blue eyes and strawberry blonde hair. She was last seen wearing black stretch pants, a black tank top with purple hearts on it. She also has scars on both of her feet.

Police say Warford went on her daily walk, which usually takes her toward the river front, but did not return home.

Warford left her cell phone at home.

Police say they are worried about Warford because she suffers from a mental disability and has the mind of a child. She also suffers from Pseudohypoparathyroidism, a condition associated primarily with resistance to the parathyroid hormone.

If you have any information or think you may know the whereabouts of Warford you are asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270)-444-8550.

