Thunder air show moved up to accommodate more planes

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Thunder Over Louisville air show's official start time has been moved up a half-hour on Saturday, but it still might not begin on time.

The time change from 3 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. is to accommodate the participation of additional aircraft in the show, Kentucky Derby Festival spokeswoman Aimee Boyd said.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team says it's possible the planes won't get off the ground at the scheduled start time because of heavy rain forecast for downtown at that hour.

