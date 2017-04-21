Traffic Alert: Overturned semi closes road in Union Co. - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
UNION CO., KY (WFIE) -

There is a traffic alert Friday morning for drivers in Union County

It's near the Henderson County line.

Dispatchers tell us a semi truck overturned near the intersection of Kentucky 359 and Mason Creek Road.

No one was hurt, but the road is expected to be closed through the Friday morning rush hour. 

