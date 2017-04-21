WKU student government calls for free tuition as reparations

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - Western Kentucky University's Student Government Association has passed a resolution calling for free tuition for black students as reparations for slavery.

News outlets report that the resolution, which passed 19-10 with one abstention, also urges the creation of a special task force to research test-optional and geographically-weighted admissions to reduce inequality in higher education.

Student Government Association senators Andrea Ambam and Brian Anderson wrote the resolution, which they describe as a message to the administration.

Outgoing WKU President Gary Ransdell says he understands the resolution as a conversation-starter, but the university will not adopt it as official policy. He says he has spent the last year engaging in dialogue with black student leaders and the university is focusing on assisting underrepresented minorities, low-income and first-generation students.

