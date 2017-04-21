Woman charged with Easter Sunday murder of her husband arraigned

Three female victims and one male victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Three female victims and one male victim were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Appearing from jail by video conferencing, Kandy Bennett pleaded not guilty to shooting her husband, Mark Bennett, 51, on April 16.More >>
Appearing from jail by video conferencing, Kandy Bennett pleaded not guilty to shooting her husband, Mark Bennett, 51, on April 16.More >>
The Thunder Over Louisville air show's official start time has been moved up a half-hour on Saturday, but it still might not begin on time.More >>
The Thunder Over Louisville air show's official start time has been moved up a half-hour on Saturday, but it still might not begin on time.More >>
This year there will be a big change to the Kentucky Oaks, and it’s one that you won’t miss.More >>
This year there will be a big change to the Kentucky Oaks, and it’s one that you won’t miss.More >>
A cold front moving into the Ohio Valley continues to spark showers and thunderstorms across the region.More >>
A cold front moving into the Ohio Valley continues to spark showers and thunderstorms across the region.More >>