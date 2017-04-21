Woman charged with Easter Sunday murder of her husband arraigned

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Spencer County woman charged with the murder of her husband has been arraigned.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Appearing from jail by video conferencing, Kandy Bennett pleaded not guilty to shooting her husband, Mark Bennett, 51, on April 16.

PREVIOUS STORY

+ Stunned neighbors react to holiday homicide on 'quiet' street

Kentucky State Police were called to the Bennett s home Clinton Court around 6 p.m. on a reported shooting. mark Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Dog suffers dozens of gunshot wounds in Seymour

+ Court evidence reveals murder of Louisville man possibly planned

+ LMPD: At least three people shot in Smoketown shooting

The court kept Kandy Bennett's bond at $250,000 cash. She will be back in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.