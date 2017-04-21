Woman charged with Easter Sunday murder of her husband arraigned - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Woman charged with Easter Sunday murder of her husband arraigned

By Kayla Vanover, Reporter
and Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kandy Bennett (Source: Spencer County Detention Center) Kandy Bennett (Source: Spencer County Detention Center)

TAYLORSVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Spencer County woman charged with the murder of her husband has been arraigned. 

Appearing from jail by video conferencing, Kandy Bennett pleaded not guilty to shooting her husband, Mark Bennett, 51, on April 16.

Kentucky State Police were called to the Bennett s home Clinton Court around 6 p.m. on a reported shooting. mark Bennett was pronounced dead at the scene.

The court kept Kandy Bennett's bond at $250,000 cash. She will be back in court on April 28 for a preliminary hearing.

