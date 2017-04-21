Exclusive: Attempted murder suspect tells 14 News "I'm innocent"

A Henderson man was arrested Friday morning in the shooting of Rashaud Harvey.

Antony Thompson is charged with attempted murder.

Police say Harvey was shot Wednesday night in 400 block of South Adams Street.

14 News cameras were rolling as Thompson was taken from the police station to the jail.

He shouted out to us "I'm innocent." He also said "I love that boy."

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shannon Troutman at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

