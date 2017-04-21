Henderson Police make arrest in shooting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Henderson Police make arrest in shooting

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) -

A Henderson man was arrested Friday morning in the shooting of Rashaud Harvey.

Antony Thompson is charged with attempted murder.

Police say Harvey was shot Wednesday night in 400 block of South Adams Street.

 Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Shannon Troutman at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

