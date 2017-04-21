Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on LaGrange Road identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on LaGrange Road Wednesday night has been identified.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

A deputy Jefferson County coroner said Stephen Layman, 69, of Louisville, died of multiple blunt force injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident in the 7500 block of LaGrange Road at 9:11 p.m. Wednesday.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman charged with murdering her husband arraigned

+ 4 people shot in Smoketown

+ Dog suffers dozens of gunshot wounds

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.