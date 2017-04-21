Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office asking for public's help in locating stolen tractor

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a stolen farm tractor.

The 2010 John Deere spray rig was taken from a farm on route 1909 sometime during the weekend of April 15. It was taken sometime between 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 15. It was reported stolen on Sunday, April 16.

Anyone who may have saw any suspicious activity or perhaps saw the tractor being driven or transported on April 15 or April 16 is asked to contact the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at (270)-236-2545 or by email at office@fultoncountysheriff.net.

