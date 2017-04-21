'All clear' given at Valley High School following 'external threat'

The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valley High School resumed normal operations shortly after 10:30 Friday morning, about two hours after receiving an undisclosed threat against the school and faculty.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News, Weather & Derby apps

The school increased building security to Level 4 as a result of what a JCPS spokeswoman described as an "external threat."

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the school and conducted an investigation.

No one was injured.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Woman charged with murdering her husband arraigned

+ 4 people shot in Smoketown

+ Dog suffers dozens of gunshot wounds

The person responsible for the threat has not been identified.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.