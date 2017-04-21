'All clear' given at Valley High School following 'external thre - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

'All clear' given at Valley High School following 'external threat'

The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News) The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Valley High School resumed normal operations shortly after 10:30 Friday morning, about two hours after receiving an undisclosed threat against the school and faculty.

The school increased building security to Level 4 as a result of what a JCPS spokeswoman described as an "external threat." 

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the school and conducted an investigation.

No one was injured.

The person responsible for the threat has not been identified.

