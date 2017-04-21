Valley High School student arrested following threat against school, faculty

The incident was reported about 8:30 a.m. Friday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A 17-year-old Valley High School student is facing charges for allegedly making threats against the school and faculty.

Valley High School, located in the 10000 block of Dixie Highway, increased building security to Level 4 Friday morning as a result of what a JCPS spokeswoman described as an "external threat" that was made about 8:30 a.m.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department responded to the school and conducted an investigation. They arrested the male student and charged him with first- and-second-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree criminal mischief.

The school resumed normal operations shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Authorities emphasize that any and all threats made against schools and/or personnel will be taken seriously and investigated to the fullest extent possible with appropriate charges to follow.

