Lourdes Hospice Camp Robin for grieving children, teens, parents/guardians

Lourdes Hospice is offering a free camp that is open to children, teens and their parents or guardians who are grieving called Camp Robin.

Camp Robin provides children, teens and their parents support and education in a setting where they gain skills and discover inner strength as they deal with their grief.

The camp will take place at the Heartland Worship Center, 4777 Alben Barkley Drive in Paducah, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Camp Robin was named to honor a young thirteen-year-old Lourdes Hospice patient who passed away in the fall of 2005.

Robin was a delightful young lady who cared for others so much that she would put their needs first.

She showed great love for her family, friends and church.

Robin was a winner who had strength, honor and love in every aspect of her short life.

If she was here today she would be very pleased to know that her memory has been kept alive to help other children cope with grief and loss.

If you have questions or would like to register call 270-415-3636 or go to this email.

Or you can go here to register on-line.

