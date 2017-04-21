Man kicked in head, neck with steel toe boots in Jeffersontown area dies

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man who police said was assaulted with a pair of steel toe boots in the Jeffersontown area Tuesday has died.

A deputy Jefferson County coroner said Michael Ryan Flinchum, 41, of Louisville, died Wednesday morning at a hospital of blunt impact injuries to his head and neck.

Frank Morton Henry, 49, also of Louisville was arrested on an assault charge. He likely will face a more serious charge now that Flinchum has died.

Police said Henry threw Flinchum to the ground about 8 p.m. Tuesday and kicked him in the head several times while wearing a pair of safety work boots. Henry fled the assault scene, but he was arrested at his home about two-and-a-half hours later.

