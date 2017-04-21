Man arrested for March homicide in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man being sought for a shooting death of one man and the wounding of another has been arrested in Fayette County.

Jeffrey Q. Bell, 27, of Louisville, was taken into custody April 20 in Lexington, three weeks after the shootings.

Louisville Metro police say Bell admitted to being armed with a handgun on March 29 and said he used it to shoot Leondre J. Green, 27, of Louisville.

Green was one of two people shot during a fight around 10 p.m. on Bolling Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood. He died about an hour later at University of Louisville Hospital. Injuries to the second person wounded were considered non-life threatening.

Metro police said Bell fled to Lexington after the shooting.

Bell, who was also wanted on a bench warrant in connection with a 2016 case for possession of heroin and marijuana, is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections for being a felon in possession of a handgun and tampering with physical evidence. He is scheduled to face a judge on May 1.

