Florida senator who used racial slur resigns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - A Florida state senator who used a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues resigned Friday, saying the incident is causing a distraction to the legislative process.
Republican Sen. Frank Artiles submitted a resignation letter to Republican Senate President Joe Negron and issued a separate statement.
"I clearly made comments that were hurtful, unacceptable and inappropriate. The American people and Floridians want their leaders to be accountable and responsible, and by resigning my elected office I believe I am demonstrating those qualities they desire and deserve," Artiles said in the statement released by a publicist.
Negron said the resignation was the right thing to do, and he dropped an investigation into the incident.
The Florida Legislative Black Caucus filed a complaint about the incident on Wednesday and asked that Artiles be removed from office.
The matter began Monday night during a private conversation with Sens. Audrey Gibson and Perry Thurston at the Governors Club, a members-only establishment near the Capitol. Artiles used vulgarities in talking with Gibson, including one particularly offensive to women. Sen. Perry Thurston intervened and Artiles, a Cuban-American from the Miami area, used a variation of the "n-word" and used a vulgarity to describe Negron, according to the complaint filed Wednesday by Thurston.
Artiles apologized for the comments on the Senate floor on Wednesday, but Democrats said that wasn't enough.
Democratic Senate Leader Oscar Braynon, who is African-American, issued a statement saying Artiles did the right thing by resigning.
"I take no pleasure in these unfortunate events. But I urge that we learn from them," Braynon said. "In our communities, our state, and our country, there should be a message of hope, of tolerance, of unity. We cannot afford the high cost words of divisiveness and cruelty leave in their wake."
Artiles won his seat in November in a district that's politically competitive.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
Arkansas carried out its first execution in nearly 12 years despite a flurry of legal challenges that spared three convicted killers.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
President Donald Trump is holding his first meeting with Italy's prime minister.More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Electric car charging stations are still few and far between in rural areas, leaving many backcountry drivers with "range anxiety."More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says the Iran nuclear deal fails to achieve its stated objective of preventing Iran from becoming a nuclear stateMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
As the one-year anniversary of Prince's death approaches, his 1980s band The Revolution is back together and kicking off a three-month tour by performing at Paisley ParkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
Fox News Channel's parent company issued a statement Wednesday that Bill O'Reilly won't be coming back to the networkMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump congratulated the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on WednesdayMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
President Donald Trump has signed a bill extending a program that lets veterans seek medical care in the private sectorMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea over its latest failed missile launch, telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weaponsMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
An Associated Press examination has revealed federal and state managers made a series of questionable decisions and missteps before and during a crisis at the nation's tallest dam in FebruaryMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>
Facebook slaying suspect Steve Stephens was undone by a 20-piece Chicken McNuggets and an order of friesMore >>