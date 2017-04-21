AP Exclusive: SEC's Sankey refuses to step down in UNC case

By AARON BEARDAP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey has denied a request seeking his removal as head of the NCAA infractions panel handling North Carolina's ongoing academic case because of a conflict of interest.

Sankey stated in an April 14 letter obtained by The Associated Press that the panel, "including me," would "fairly decide this case."

Raleigh attorney Elliot Abrams - representing a retired office administrator charged with violations - had written the NCAA saying Sankey should step down because he had a "personal, professional and institutional interest" in the outcome as SEC commissioner.

In Sankey's response, the commissioner also details a new timetable of completion for the oft-delayed case. UNC must respond to the latest charges by May 16, then face an August hearing in the multiyear probe centered on irregular courses in a department.

