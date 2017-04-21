Man arrested after multi-county chase leads to standoff on I-75

KSp closed I-75 to all traffic after the chase ended in Madison County. (Source: Tpr. Robert Purdy, KSP Richmond)

RICHMOND, KY (WAVE) - A man is in custody after leading police on multi-county chase on Interstate 75 that ended in a standoff.

According to WLEX-TV, the NBC affiliate in Lexington, the chase began near Georgetown in Scott County. KSP troopers and sheriff's deputies pursued the white pickup truck south through Fayette County.

The chase ended at exit 90 mile north of Richmond, but that's where the standoff began. Interstate 75 was closed after the suspect stopped the truck below an overpass. He was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m.

I-75 was reopened to traffic after the arrest.

