Undergrads build prosthetic arm for 10-year-old violinist

By MATTHEW BARAKATAssociated Press

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - A 10-year-old girl born with no left hand is playing the violin, thanks to a specially designed prosthetic built by undergraduates at George Mason University.

Isabella Nicola tested out the final version of her prosthetic Thursday. A team of bioengineering students teamed up with a music instructor to make sure the attachment was comfortable and provided the range of motion for Isabella to move her bow appropriately on the strings.

The attachment was the capstone project for the team of senior bioengineering majors at Mason.

Isabella's music teacher at her elementary school had built a device for her but approached the school to see if they could come up with something better.

At Thursday's session, the team surprised Isabella with an additional attachment that let her ride a bicycle.

