Louisville man charged with human trafficking

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- An undercover investigation by Kentucky State police has resulted in the arrest of a man who thought he was going to meet a minor for sex.

Miguel A. Rivera Banderas, 27, of Louisville, is charged with one count of promoting human trafficking.

Kentucky State Police say Banderas was online April 20 and propositioned a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex. 

Banderas was arrested after showing up at the location arraigned for the meeting. His cell phone was seized as evidence.

