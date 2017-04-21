Louisville man charged with human trafficking

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- An undercover investigation by Kentucky State police has resulted in the arrest of a man who thought he was going to meet a minor for sex.

>> MUGSHOTS: April 2017 Roundup

Miguel A. Rivera Banderas, 27, of Louisville, is charged with one count of promoting human trafficking.

Kentucky State Police say Banderas was online April 20 and propositioned a person he believed was a 15-year-old girl for sex.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on LaGrange Road identified

+ Woman charged with Easter Sunday murder of her husband arraigned

+ 4 people shot in Smoketown neighborhood

Banderas was arrested after showing up at the location arraigned for the meeting. His cell phone was seized as evidence.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.