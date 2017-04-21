AP PHOTOS: Remote Oregon town for sale for $3.5 million

(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus). In this April 5, 2017 photo, Garrett Zoller, principal broker with LandandWildlife.com, walks in a classroom inside the abandoned Tiller Elementary School in Tiller, Ore. Zoller is working to sell almost all of the downtown ...

(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus). In this April 5, 2017 image made from video, a gas pump stands abandoned, the price frozen in time, in downtown Tiller, Ore. Tiller, a dot on a map in remote southwestern Oregon, is for sale for $3.5 million, including the g...

(U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service via AP). This 1930's era photo supplied by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service shows a crew of forest workers in Tiller, Ore. Almost all of the downtown in Tiller, a dying timber town in re...

(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus). In this April 5, 2017 photo, the Tiller Market stands abandoned in downtown Tiller, Ore. Tiller, a dot on a map in remote southwestern Oregon, is for sale for $3.5 million, including the market, and the elementary school is ...

(AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus). In this April 5, 2017 photo, the abandoned Tiller Elementary School playground is seen in the foreground with the school in the background in downtown Tiller, Ore. Almost all of the downtown in Tiller, a dot on a map in remo...

TILLER, Ore. (AP) - Almost an entire Oregon town is for sale for $3.5 million - or about $3.9 million if you also want the local elementary school, which is a separate deal.

The tiny community of Tiller, encircled by the Umpqua National Forest, has been shrinking since environmental rules sharply curtailed logging on federal forest land several decades ago.

As the timber mill closed and people moved away, one longtime resident bought up properties, and now his estate is selling them all.

Potential buyers have come forward but are remaining anonymous, and backup offers are still being accepted.

The asking price includes six houses, a shuttered general store and gas station, land, water rights and infrastructure that includes sidewalks, fire hydrants and a working power station.

___

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.