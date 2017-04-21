LSU vs Kentucky: Game 1 Updates

Game 1 of the SEC series between LSU and Kentucky at Cliff Hagan Stadium in Lexington.
In a late lineup change, Jared Poche' started Game 1 and Alex Lange will pitch Game 2
|Inning
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|R
|H
|E
|LSU
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6
|0
|KU
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|7
|11
|1
LSU scores 2 in the 2nd inning: Deichmann doubled to left field, Coomes doubled down the right field line, RBI and Smith doubled to right center, RBI
LSU pitching change: Bottom 4, Todd Peterson in for Jared Poche' (3 innings 5 earned runs, 7 hits)
LSU pitching change: Bottom 6, Russell Reynolds in for Peterson (2.1 innings, 2 runs, 3 hits, 3 walks)
