2 young brothers dies in southern Indiana house fire

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (AP) - Authorities say two young brothers have died in a southern Indiana house fire.

Jennings County Sheriff's Department spokesman Deputy Bryan Katterhenry says the boys died late Thursday at a rural home outside Butlerville, about 60 miles south of Indianapolis.

The (Columbus) Republic reports (http://bit.ly/2oSiOor ) Jennings County Deputy Coroner Alden Rudicel identified the children as 4-year-old Carson Collett and 3-year-old Carter Collett.

Katterhenry says the home was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters and sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene. He says 55-year-old homeowner Kenneth Collett was unable to locate the two children inside the home because of thick smoke and flames. Collett is being treated at an Indianapolis hospital for burns and smoke inhalation.

His relationship to the young brothers wasn't immediately clear.

Information from: The Republic, http://www.therepublic.com/

