Fulton Co., KY officials seeking help in finding man who ran from police after traffic stop

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is seeking the identity of a man that fled the scene during a traffic stop.

Police say a traffic stop was conducted on a 2005 Black Equinox on the KY/TN Stateline Road close to the Jack Douglas Rd on the Tennessee side for speeding.

The vehicle was being operated by Crystal K. Taylor, a white female from Union City, Tenn.

The male stated he did not have any identification on him and eventually ended up running from police into a field.

A search of the area was conducted by the Fulton Co. Sheriff's Office and Fulton Police Department but the subject was not found.

The female said that she did not know who the subject was.

She was arrested on an outstanding warrant out of the Fulton County District Court for failure to appear and charged with speeding (going 71 mph in a 55 mph zone), criminal trespassing - 3rd degree, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle prohibited, possession of a controlled substance, 1st offense (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia - buy/possess, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. .08 (aggravated circumstances) 1st offense.

If you have any information about the individual that fled the scene please contact the Fulton Co SO at 270-236-2545.

