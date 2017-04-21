Ohio Co. man charged with manufacturing meth - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ohio Co. man charged with manufacturing meth

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
OHIO CO., KY (WFIE) -

An Ohio County man is in jail on drug charges.

Kentucky State Police say they went to 37-year-old JC Sutton Jr's 
home in Fordsville to serve a warrant late Thursday night.  

Troopers say they found items used to make meth and drug paraphernalia throughout the property.  

Sutton Jr. is charged with manufacturing meth and trafficking in a controlled substance.  He's in the Ohio County Jail.

