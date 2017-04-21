Former NKY judge faces human trafficking charges

Former Campbell County District Judge Timothy Nolan is accused of human trafficking and having sex with a minor.

Court documents claim Nolan intentionally subjected an underage person to commercial sexual activity in August 2016. That same month, Nolan engaged in sexual activity with a minor, documents state.

Nolan is also accused of giving alcohol to a minor.

His alleged crimes were committed in Campbell County, but his case has been moved to Boone County court.

He served as a district judge in the 1970s and 1980s.

Nolan pleaded not guilty in court Friday and was released.

Judge Elizabeth Chandler placed Nolan on an ankle monitor with no contact with victims and family.

Attorney General Andy Beshear’s Special Prosecution Division is handling the case. The division is responsible for assisting local prosecutors in complex or sensitive cases, as well as, handle cases in which local prosecutors recuse themselves.

A preliminary hearing for 2 p.m. on May 5 in Boone District court.

