Free Jennifer Nettles concert planned in Madisonville

Independence Bank is hosting two free concerts this summer.

The first concert is August 12th in Mayfied. The band Alabama is set to play. A venue hasn't been picked.

On August 19, country star Jennifer Nettles will perform in Madisonville.

The concert will be at the Ballard Convention Center and Fairgrounds rain or shine. The weekend is centered around events leading up to the solar eclipse on Monday.

Nettles is best known as the lead singer of the duo Sugarland. She made her acting debut in the NBC television move, "Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors."

