Vote on Shannon and Scott's Derby looks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Do you have your Derby outfit? How many times have you heard that question recently?

If you’re planning to celebrate the 143rd Kentucky Derby at the track or at a party, picking out the perfect outfit takes some attention.

For the third year in a row, Rodes for Him/Her is launching a contest to pick out an outfit for Derby weekend.

This year, we want our viewers to pick out the outfits WAVE 3 News Anchors Shannon Cogan and Scott Reynolds will wear while they are on the air the first Saturday in May. When you vote, you are entered into a contest to win a $1,000 gift certificate to Rodes for Him/Her.

"One of the biggest trends is the length of the dress. For years, we've had the shorter, sheath dress. Now bringing in the elegant lady look," Sue Vogt of Rodes for Him/Her said.

Milliner Christine Moore created a hatinator for this look, which means it sits like a fascinator, but is the size of a hat. But that’s not what stands out.

"We are hand painting our already handmade flowers," Moore said. The colors of this hat mirror the colors in the dress.

To go along with this look, co-anchor Scott Reynolds would wear a shirt in orange, accented by a multicolored pocket square.

Jim Porter of Rodes for Him/Her said one of the big trends this year for men is the colored shirt.

"Navy, pink, lavender, green, all shades go for Derby," Porter said.

Option B for Shannon is a solid off white dress that is made by designer Cinq a Sept. Like the Black Halo design, it also showcases one of this year’s trends for women which is baring shoulders. The length is also longer but it has a car wash bottom

"Just creates an air of Jackie O I think," Vogt said.

For this dress, Christine Moore designed a wide brim hat, but with a red color underneath.

"It’s like two hats in one," she said.

She called this hat the "go big or go home hat." It also has hand painted handmade flowers, but they are made to look more realistic.

For this look, Scott would be dressed in a more classic look which includes a paisley tie and floral pocket square.

And men, if you plan on coordinating with your Derby date, remember this: "Make sure your significant other is well taken care of and then we'll take care of the rest," Porter said with a laugh.

He also added that for men on Derby day don’t forget some flashy socks.

Of course, on Oaks Day it’s all about "Think Pink." But the pink is spilling over into races at tracks all over the country. Milliner Moore said some of her suppliers are even running out of pink it’s so desired.

So, now it’s your turn. Should we go with the more colorful Option A? Or the understated elegance of Option B?

