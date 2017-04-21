Deaconess and CarePointe open walk-in clinic in Owensboro

CarePointe Physician Group of Owensboro partnered with Deaconess for a new walk-in clinic in Owensboro.

The clinic opened back in December but the two organizations unveiled their first joint project Thursday.

Clinic patients can receive care for minor illnesses and injuries. This is the first time Deaconess has established itself in the Owensboro area.

Representatives want to give residents choices when it comes to healthcare.

The clinic located on Heartland Crossing Boulevard is open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.