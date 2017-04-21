Deaconess and CarePointe open walk-in clinic in Owensboro

WAVE 3 News has two Derby-related contests in play right now.More >>
Colorful or elegant? What should Shannon and Scott wear to this year's Derby? You choose!
The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.
Rain is already moving into our western counties this evening and we'll see it increase through the overnight.
The chase started around 4:25 p.m. when a Louisville Metro police officer who had made a traffic stop of another car on I-264 near Crittenden Drive was nearly hit when the black sedan.
