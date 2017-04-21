1 arrested after high speed chase on 2 interstates - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

1 arrested after high speed chase on 2 interstates

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The chase started on the Watterson Expressway near Crittenden Drive and edned on I-71 South near Zorn Ave. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News) The chase started on the Watterson Expressway near Crittenden Drive and edned on I-71 South near Zorn Ave. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One person is in custody after leading police on a chase that started the Watterson Expressway and on I-71 near Zorn Avenue.

The chase started around 4:25 p.m. when a Louisville Metro police officer who had made a traffic stop of another car on I-264 near Crittenden Drive was nearly hit when the black sedan sped through the scene.

Metro police followed the speeding car east on the Watterson and then south on I-71. The car was finally stopped on I-71 about one more north of the Zorn Ave. exit and the driver arrested.

This story will be updated.

