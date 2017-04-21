Thunder Over Louisville is a go despite rainy forecast

The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - The show must go on. Thunder Over Louisville will happen on Saturday and even though there have been better forecasts in years past, the overall production will not disappoint.

The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring. A lot of people took advantage of Friday's weather to watch the air show practice.

Bristol Bar and Grill in Jeffersonville started hosting Thunder parties 10 years ago.

"One way I can describe it is you can feel Thunder here," restaurant general manager Scott Harper said.

Over the last decade, they’ve had their share of rain and shine.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Thunder Watch Parties: List of viewing locations around town

+ LMPD releases traffic plan for Thunder Over Louisville

+ Thunder air show moved up to accommodate more planes

"This looks like it could be the most challenging weather year, but we are prepared for it because we have a tent we put on hold that’s going to be put up," Harper said.

They’ve never put a tent up before, but this year’s a must as 90 people are expected to pack their sold out patio.

"The good news is we still have seats inside where you know you’re not going to get wet," Harper said.

Not too worried about a little rain? Ashland Park in Clarksville may be just the place for you.

"Guessing the crowds the will be a little thinner this year, but since we do have the best viewing spot for Thunder right here in Ashland Park, I’m sure we will still have a pretty good crowd," Clarksville Parks Communications Director Ken Conklin said.

And it’s free. Spots are first come first serve as soon as the sun comes up.

"You’ll be able to get down here as early as you would like," Conklin said. "We do want to stress though, just like over in Louisville, we do have some rules such as no canopies, no tents and no staking out any space for Thunder."

Many took advantage of the park on Friday to check out the airshow rehearsal.

"With the forecast for tomorrow, it’s definitely a good time to watch them practice," Ed Barmore said.

Gearing up for a show unlike any other even if it is the calm before the storm.

"It’s a public event, everyone enjoys it and you’ve just got to make the best of it, nobody can control the weather," Barmore said.

There are still a few tables left at Bristol. A seat will cost you either $115 or $180. That includes all of your food and non alcoholic drinks.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.