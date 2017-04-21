Neighbors oppose proposed concrete plant in Irish Hills

Plans for a concrete plant are proposed in the Irish HIlls neighborhood, but not everyone is excited about the new development. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Plans for a concrete plant are proposed in the Irish Hill neighborhood, but not everyone is excited about the new development. Smyrna of Louisville is proposing a concrete plant next to Axis Apartments on Lexington Road.

“Having a concrete plant come in sounds like a step backwards for us,” Sondra Powell said.

Powell owns Red Hot Roaster on Lexington Road. The coffee shop is a drive up, and Powell says manufacturing would not mix well on the block.

“There are apartments going in, more people moving in and they are fixing up the houses,” Powell said.

There was a contest in 2010 for development plans for the property on Lexington. Those plans were mostly for apartments or parks, according to Lisa Santos of the Irish Hills Neighborhood association.

“None of the ideas included industrial,” Santos said.

1371 Lexington, where Smyrna wants to build, is currently zoned an M-3, which is approved for manufacturing.

“But that's where we were 25 years ago, that's not where we are now,” Powell said.

In April, Metro Council passed a moratorium halting any development-related activity on Lexington Road.

“This is to look at what is an appropriate zoning for those areas,” Santos said.

A land use study will be conducted on Lexington Road examining if four different properties including 1371 Lexington should be rezoned.

During the six-month moratorium, Metro Planning Commission cannot process Smyrna's application.

In the meantime, Powell has some ideas.

“Maybe a grocery store, I'd like to see more amenities go in there to support the neighborhood,” Powell said.

WAVE 3 News reached out to Smyrna’s lawyer multiple times to see why they wanted to develop at 1371 Lexington. We did not hear back.

