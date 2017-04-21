Neighbors oppose proposed concrete plant in Irish Hills

Plans for a concrete plant are proposed in the Irish Hill neighborhood, but not everyone is excited about the new development.More >>
Plans for a concrete plant are proposed in the Irish Hill neighborhood, but not everyone is excited about the new development.More >>
WAVE 3 News has two Derby-related contests in play right now.More >>
WAVE 3 News has two Derby-related contests in play right now.More >>
Colorful or elegant? What should Shannon and Scott wear to this year's Derby? You choose!More >>
Colorful or elegant? What should Shannon and Scott wear to this year's Derby? You choose!More >>
The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
The Jeffersonville riverfront is getting ready for whatever the weather will bring for this year's Thunder Over Louisville.More >>
Rain is already moving into our western counties this evening and we’ll see it increase through the overnight.More >>
Rain is already moving into our western counties this evening and we’ll see it increase through the overnight.More >>