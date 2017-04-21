Thunder Eve cheat sheet

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The fireworks, soundtrack and airplanes are ready to go, as are the road closures.

While Thunder promises to be the same great show, there are some new changes this year.

The airshow will start at 2:30pm this year, not 3. The headliner is the F-35.

"I guarantee you it's going to be a great time to see kind of the lineage of Air Force aviation," Major Will Andreotta, F-35 pilot, said.

The expected rain may mean fewer planes or a flat show meaning some of the maneuvers may be out if the clouds are too low.

But for now, pilots are pushing on.

The rain may also boot boaters off the Ohio the water levels increase too rapidly the U.S. Coast Guard told us.

From air, to sea, to land, get ready for the road closures.

This year LMPD stuck with the Market Street plan which flips traffic from 6th street back towards I-64.

The Lincoln and Kennedy bridges will close at 8:45 p.m., that's 15 minutes later than last year.

The Sherman Minton and Lewis and Clark bridges will remain open.

And here's one new option this year, the East end bridge which will also be open to traffic. LMPD hopes it will help get people home faster.

The chow wagon in Waterfront Park and the Meijer Family Fun Zone on the Belvedere both open at 11.

The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m..

Make sure to pack the umbrella or poncho, but leave the drones at home. Anyone caught flying one within five miles of the Waterfront could face an $11,000 fine.

No tents or canopies allowed in Waterfront Park as well as grills, glass bottles and pets.

