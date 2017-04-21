The Latest: Fresno, California gunman has violent record

(Craig Kohlruss/The Fresno Bee via AP). Pastors and church leaders gather for a final prayer following a prayer walk for the victims of Tuesday's triple-homicide near downtown Fresno, Calif., Thursday, April 20, 2017. Members of the Pastor Clusters of ...

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) - The Latest on a man accused of gunning down four white men in Fresno in a racially motivated attack (all times local):

6 p.m.

The suspect in this week's racially motivated shooting rampage in Fresno faced repeated domestic violence charges years ago, including allegations that he beat the mother of his child.

Sacramento County court records reviewed by The Associated Press on Friday show Kori Ali Muhammad was accused in four cases of beating two women. The charges say he once threatened to burn the home of his child's mother if she went to police.

Two of the four cases in 1997, 2000 and 2001 were dismissed, and he served brief jail terms on the others. He also faced charges of illegally possessing a handgun.

Muhammad appeared in court Friday on charges of killing an unarmed security guard in Fresno last week.

Muhammad is accused of the killings Tuesday of three other white men.

___

9:03 a.m.

The suspect in this week's Fresno, California, racially motivated mass shooting entered a courtroom early Friday shouting that natural disasters striking America will increase.

Kori Ali Muhammad then shouted twice during a minute-long hearing: "Let black people go in reparations."

On Thursday, he was charged with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge W. Kent Hamlin assigned a doctor to examine Muhammad. He set bail at $2.6 million.

He's due to return for arraignment on May 12.

___

12:01 a.m.

The suspect in this week's Fresno, California, mass shooting is set to appear in court to face a first-degree murder charge in a killing five days earlier.

Kori Ali Muhammad has his arraignment scheduled for Friday morning in a Fresno County courthouse.

On Thursday, he was charged with killing unarmed security guard Carl Williams at a Motel 6 a week earlier.

Authorities say Williams was the first of four killings by Muhammad. Police say he told them that learning he was wanted for the Williams killing spurred him to try to kill as many white people as possible before he was caught.

Police say he shot three other white men at random on Tuesday.

Prosecutors say they're waiting to file those charges while investigators assemble their case.

